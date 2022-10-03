Search icon
Lava Blaze 5G unveiled at IMC 2022, to be priced around Rs 10,000

As of now, the company has not revealed the price of the smartphone, however it has confirmed that the Lava Blaze 5G will be priced around Rs 10,000.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 01:59 PM IST

As the 5G network has been officially launched in India, homegrown smartphone manufacturer Lava International has unveiled its new affordable 5G smartphone, Lava Blaze 5G at the third day of India Mobile Congress (IMC 2022). The new Lava Blaze 5G was launched by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. As of now, the company has not revealed the price of the smartphone, however it has confirmed that the Lava Blaze 5G will be priced around Rs 10,000 and interested buyers will be able to book the new 5G smartphone around Diwali. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Lava Blaze 5G.

Lava Blaze 5G specifications

The Lava Blaze 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs Android 12 out of the box and comes with support for virtual RAM feature.

When it comes to camera, the Lava Blaze 5G sports a 50MP dual camera setup at the rear. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone gets a 8MP camera in the front. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

"It has always been our desire to develop an accessible 5G smartphone that is made in India. The product aligns with the larger vision of providing the next generation 5G technology to Indians at an affordable price point," Sunil Raina, President & Business Head, Lava International Limited, said in a statement.

"The Lava Blaze 5G is dedicated to every #ProudlyIndian smartphone user that dreams of seeing their country emerge as the next tech superpower. With the launch of this smartphone we are making the power of 5G technology accessible to all," Raina added.

