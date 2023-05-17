Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 likely to launch in July

In addition to Samsung's foldables, its tablet lineup is due for an upgrade as well.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 17, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 likely to launch in July
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung will reportedly reveal the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and Tab S9 devices at its Unpacked event later this year.

The company is expected to hold the Unpacked event on July 26, and the devices could become available in stores on August 11, reports The Verge.

The news was first reported by the Korean news outlet The Chosun Ilbo.

According to the report, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature a much thinner design when folded compared to its predecessor, along with the same 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch inner display.

It is also expected that Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a larger 3.4-inch outer display with a resolution of 720 x 748.

Moreover, the report mentioned that both Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 are expected to come with a new "water drop" hinge that reduces the appearance of a crease and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

In addition to Samsung's foldables, its tablet lineup is due for an upgrade as well.

The tech giant may launch the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the regular Tab S9 could come with up to 12GB of RAM, the report said.

Meanwhile, Samsung will reportedly use a technology used in electric vehicles to boost the battery of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is about 10 months away now.

Samsung's SDI division, responsible for battery research and development, is reportedly exploring the possibility of introducing stacked batteries to their smartphone business, reports GSMArena.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani attend Atif Aslam concert in Dubai
Nikki Tamboli channels her inner mermaid in blue sequinned gown, sexy photos go viral
5 times Aditi Rao Hydari proved she's the epitome of elegance in saree
Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'
Watch: Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels set internet on fire, actress' sexy avatars impress netizens
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023: Know how to check result through SMS, websites
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.