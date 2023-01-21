Headlines

Molotov cocktails hurled at two places of worship in Haryana's Nuh

'Joota utha ke marugi': Two women engage in verbal spat inside Delhi Metro, video goes viral

Meet Yang Huiyan, Asia's former richest woman who will donate $826 million to charity, know why

Most 'expensive' cricketer of IPL 2018 buys luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV, priced over Rs 1 crore

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations: 'I feel sad as...'

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watch users will soon be able to watch live feed on their smartwatch

Samsung is also planning to release a human assistant robot named 'EX1' this year.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 08:42 AM IST

Samsung has revealed that it is planning to bring more smart home features to their popular Galaxy Watch models. With the new feature, Samsung Galaxy Watch users will be able to view live feed from their Ring and Nest cameras directly on their smartwatch without using their phone. Apart from this, Engadget suggests that Samsung Galaxy Watch users will also be able to use the device for two-way intercom features.

To recall, Samsung first introduced the Nest integration to its SmartThings ecosystem in early 2021. Apart from this, Engadget suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Watch will also soon allow users to control a wider range of devices from their wrist such as smart air purifiers, thermostats, and blinds.

This builds on existing Galaxy Watch support for TVs, air conditioners, lights and other devices. Further, the company said that the users won't need to open the SmartThings app to control their smart home devices.

They can swipe right from the watch face to access those functions, said the report. However, Samsung didn't reveal exactly when the update will be available.

Meanwhile, Samsung is planning to release a human assistant robot named 'EX1' this year.

The company said that it sees robots as "a new growth engine". "We plan to release a human assistant robot called EX1 within this year," said Han Jong-hee, vice chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics. (with inputs from IANS)

