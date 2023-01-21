Samsung Galaxy Watch users will soon be able to watch live feed on their smartwatch

Samsung is also planning to release a human assistant robot named 'EX1' this year.

Samsung has revealed that it is planning to bring more smart home features to their popular Galaxy Watch models. With the new feature, Samsung Galaxy Watch users will be able to view live feed from their Ring and Nest cameras directly on their smartwatch without using their phone. Apart from this, Engadget suggests that Samsung Galaxy Watch users will also be able to use the device for two-way intercom features.

To recall, Samsung first introduced the Nest integration to its SmartThings ecosystem in early 2021. Apart from this, Engadget suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Watch will also soon allow users to control a wider range of devices from their wrist such as smart air purifiers, thermostats, and blinds.

This builds on existing Galaxy Watch support for TVs, air conditioners, lights and other devices. Further, the company said that the users won't need to open the SmartThings app to control their smart home devices.

They can swipe right from the watch face to access those functions, said the report. However, Samsung didn't reveal exactly when the update will be available.

Meanwhile, Samsung is planning to release a human assistant robot named 'EX1' this year.

The company said that it sees robots as "a new growth engine". "We plan to release a human assistant robot called EX1 within this year," said Han Jong-hee, vice chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics. (with inputs from IANS)