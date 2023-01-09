Realme 10 4G with 50MP camera, AMOLED display launched in India: Price, offers and more

Realme 10 4G

Realme 10 4G is here. Realme has launched the new Realme 10 4G in India today (January 9). The affordable smartphone from Realme succeeds the Realme 9 that was launched in India last year. The smartphone comes with an AMOLED display, MediaTek chipset, 50MP camera and a decent battery. The Realme 10 4G was available in other markets before it made its India debut. The Realme 10 4G will be offered in multiple RAM and storage configurations.

Realme 10 4G: Price and availability

Realme 10 4G comes in two RAM and storage configurations - 4GB + 64GB, 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 13,999, and Rs 16,999 respectively. The 4GB variant gets an introductory discount of Rs 1,000. The smartphone will go on sale in India from January 15 via the Flipkart and Realme store.

Realme 10 4G specifications

Realme 10 4G features an 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

Under the hood, Realme 10 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone gets a dual rear camera setup with 50MP primary sensor with a 2MP depth sensor. For video calls and selfies, the phone gets a 16MP camera at the front.

It is backed by a 5,000mAH battery with 33W fast charging. The Realme 10 runs Android 12 based operating system out of the box.