Apple may not launch the new iPhone SE 4 anytime soon

Apple iPhone SE 4 (Image: MacRumors)

Apple iPhone SE 4 will not be launched in 2024, known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts. As per Kuo, the Cupertino-based tech giant has cancelled the plans to launch the fourth-generation iPhone SE next year. This is not the first time that Kuo has predicted about the cancelled iPhone SE 4. In his previous posts as well, the analyst has been pretty vocal about Apple's plan on iPhone SE 4.

As per his latest post, Kuo revealed that Apple was planning to launch its first in-house 5G chip with the iPhone SE 4 and as the company has ditched the plan to launch the new affordable 5G phone, Apple iPhone 16 series will rely on Qualcomm for 5G chips in 2024.

Talking about Apple iPhone SE 4 last month, Kuo tweeted “My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (e.g., SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus).”

The Apple iPhone SE 4 was rumoured to feature a full screen design similar to the iPhone XR. Known leaker Jon Prosser in his Geared Up podcast predicted that Apple iPhone SE 4 will be a reworked Apple iPhone XR. The device was said to get a 6.1-inch display with Face ID, 12MP rear camera and IP67 water and dust resistance body.

If previous reports are to be believed, the Apple iPhone SE 4 will mark the end of Touch ID in iPhones as iPhone SE 3 will be the last of its kind with iPhone 8 like design. For those who are unaware, SE in iPhone SE models stand for special edition and these devices are usually a light rework of existing iPhone models. For example, the current iPhone SE model is a revamped iPhone 8.