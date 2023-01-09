Realme 10 4G launching in India today: How to watch the livestream

Realme 10 4G

Realme 10 4G is launching India India today (January 9) after making its international debut. Realme 10 will succeed the Realme 9 in the country that was launched last year. Although the new mid-range smartphone will officially enter the Indian market today, almost every detail about the smartphone is available online. Realme has also teased a few key specs of the Realme 10 ahead of the launch. Realme 10 is powered by a MediaTek chipset and features an AMOLED display. Realme 10 4G India launch event will be livestreamed on YouTube for viewers across the country. The launch event livestream will begin at 12:30 pm and it can also be viewed on Realme’s Facebook page.





Realme 10 4G: Expected price

In India, the Realme 10 4G is said to be launched in three RAM configurations - 4GB, 6GB and 8GB. The base variant of Realme 10 4G in India is expected to be priced below Rs 15,000. The top of the line is believed to be priced at Rs 18,000.

Realme 10 4G specifications

As mentioned earlier, Realme 10 4G is already available in International markets and in India, the phone is expected to carry similar specifications. The phone features an 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

Under the hood, Realme 10 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone gets a dual rear camera setup with 50MP primary sensor with a 2MP depth sensor. For video calls and selfies, the phone gets a 16MP camera at the front.

It is backed by a 5,000mAH battery with 33W fast charging. The Realme 10 runs Android 12 based operating system out of the box.