PUBG scam: Students caught duping gamers to buy cheap in-game cash

Two Bachelor of Arts (BA) students have been detained by Delhi Police, according to an official on Tuesday, for allegedly defrauding users of the PUBG mobile game by giving them UC currency at cheap rates.

Players in PUBG Mobile want UC (Unknown Cash) currency in order to purchase exclusive skins, outfits and the Royal Pass. PUBG is amongst the most played action mobile games across the globe. Both pro gamers and armature gamers play this game in India.

The accused have been named Bunty who's 21 years old, and Sagar who's also 21 years old, both of Nizampur Majra, in the Sonipat region of Haryana. They are both B.A. final-year students, according to the police.

According to R. Sathiyasundaram, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), an FIR was filed after receiving a complaint from Mayank Bharti, who claimed to have seen a YouTube advertisement of a 30 per cent off on buying a PUBG ID.

"While surfing the web page, he was prompted to submit his mobile number, which he did and thereafter, he immediately received a call from an unknown mobile number. The caller, the alleged person, induced the victim by providing the UC at a lower price. Subsequently, he was offered UC of PUBG id and the complainant ended up transferring the amount of Rs 88,800 through various transactions," according to the authority.

"During the investigation, the cyber cell team of the district analysed the details of the alleged mobile number which belonged to Bunty. It was also found that after receiving the amount in his account, Bunty had immediately transferred the money to another account," the official added.

"On the basis of technical investigation, it came to know that the cheater network is based at Sonipat, Haryana. Police teams conducted raids and nabbed Bunty and Sagar," the official stated.

The official stated that an additional investigation is being conducted.

(With inputs from IANS)