Online shopping scam: How to not become a victim and where to file a complaint

In the past few years, online shopping has become increasingly popular in India. Nowadays, consumers have begun placing online orders for everything from clothing to electronics, etc. Because of COVID-19, online shopping increased in popularity during the lockdown. People find it to be incredibly convenient to shop online because they don't have to leave their comfort zone.

As the practice becomes more popular, incidences of fraud involving it are also rising quickly. It has frequently been seen that a consumer orders some things, but after delivery, the customer receives something entirely different from what was intended. People have frequently discovered empty boxes or other items like junk, stones, potatoes, or even soap bars. If something similar has happened to you in a circumstance like this, you can file a complaint about it.

If you have been defrauded, you should first file a complaint on the e-commerce website. By calling the company's customer support line, you can file a complaint or by chatting with the customer support section. In addition to this, you can file a complaint using the INGRAM government grievance portal (Integrated Grievance Redressal System). You can file a complaint on the consumer affairs website; Consumerhelpline.gov.in. Additionally, you can file a complaint by visiting the consumer court. In addition, you can report a cyber crime and or to the police.

Whenever you shop online, only purchase items from reputable e-commerce websites. If this is your first time shopping online, go with cash on delivery. While shopping online one needs to be very careful. Only shop with verified sellers and make sure you check seller reviews along with product reviews. This will give you clarity if you should buy the product or not.