Apple sued by women after their exes stalk them via AirTag

Apple AirTag has been a part of the news since it was launched by the company last year. The controversial tracking device has landed Apple in soup several times and now it has landed the Cupertino based tech giant in a lawsuit. As per a report by Bloomberg, two women has sued Apple over the AirTag that as per them, makes it easy for stakers to track and terrorize victims.

According to the report, one of the women who filed a lawsuit against Apple was being stalked by an ex-boyfriend who hid an AirTag in the wheel of her car. The second woman's movements were tracked by her ex-husband by putting an Apple AirTag in her child’s backpack. As per the women, “Apple has built safeguards into the AirTag product, they are woefully inadequate, and do little, if anything, to promptly warn individuals if they are being tracked.”

With the lawsuit, the women aim to represent others “who have been and who are at risk of stalking via this dangerous product.”

For those who are unaware, each Apple AirTag has a unique serial number, and paired AirTags are associated with an Apple ID. Apple can provide the paired account details in response to a subpoena or valid request from law enforcement.

To address stalking issues, Apple AirTag features unique Bluetooth identifiers that frequently change. It helps users to avoid being tracked. The Bluetooth identifiers can also alert the user if an unknown Apple accessory is travelling along.