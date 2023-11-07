Product Strategy in Focus: Abhishek Kanal's SIG Framework for Architecting Interoperable and Optimized Cloud Ecosystems

Historically, all product strategists have been purely focused on improving and iterating on the core functionalities of the product.

In the rapidly evolving e-commerce industry, migration to the cloud involves increasing dependency on cloud service providers and complex management of extensive data and operations. This transition puts the onus on those providers to not only serve as hosts but also as leading advisers and mentors. As the service providers also begin to integrate cutting-edge AI technologies into their products, product strategists find themselves tasked with building a modern framework for business relationships to not only survive, but thrive.



Historically, all product strategists have been purely focused on improving and iterating on the core functionalities of the product. These efforts have not even come close to solving the post-go-live challenges that large organizations face. Time and again, they face the dilemma of how they can extract the most value from Cloud products they are purchasing and how they could better partner with their providers to help themselves in their cloud and AI journeys.

Addressing this complex issue is Abhishek Kanal, a product strategy lead at Google, with his innovative Strategic Interest Group (SIG) model. In essence, the SIG model is an innovative take on how enterprise relationships are managed. This framework was designed by Abhishek to help large organizations adopt technologies like AI and Cloud by establishing a living and beneficial partnership with their service providers. There is often a divide between organizational design and product strategy, and the SIG model is implemented to bridge that gap.

The SIG framework redefines client-provider interaction; it segments vast workloads into logical units, assigns dedicated stakeholders for oversight, and ensures each group is aligned with the client's specific use cases. The model’s genesis relies on a diverse stakeholder structure involving Owners, Advocates, and Sponsors, and integrates OKRs (Objectives and Key Results) to maintain a clear view of strategic goals and progress. Furthermore, it's product-agnostic, accommodating broad discussions that transcend specific product lines, a critical feature in an AI-driven era. Examples of SIGs within a specific relationship could include - Databases, AI and Machine Learning, Developer Experience, Data Analytics, etc.

The SIG model was built on 5 foundational pillars: cross-functional alignment, structured communication, a centralized repository, identified stakeholders, active issue tracking, and task prioritization. These pillars were chosen from common problems companies come across when collaborating in the modern world. The cross-functional alignment features allow companies to form groups of members from diverse departments, ensuring decisions are taken with the best interest of all sectors of the company. The SIG model’s structured communication means regular meetings, dedicated channels for specific discussions, and efficient exchange of information. The centralized repository holds all critical assets, documents, and notes to support knowledge sharing, onboarding, and communication. Within the SIG model, internal and external stakeholders are clearly identified to ensure that all parties are engaged and have a platform for input. All product-related inquiries, support cases, and active issues are tracked and organized to promote transparency, accountability, and efficiency. The SIG model even prioritizes tasks based on how strategically beneficial they are to overall objectives.

Kanal has first-hand experience witnessing the SIG model allow an e-commerce giant to align tightly with the service provider’s product teams, optimizing their overall cloud spending by millions of dollars. Similarly, a big name within the music streaming industry was able to take significant strides into the Generative AI space thanks to the SIG model - coordinating their innovation plans with their cloud service provider. The SIG model was designed with this kind of collaboration in mind, promoting success from its adaptability and strategic alignment, allowing companies to not only meet their current operational challenges but also to efficiently adapt to new ones. This strategic framework lays the groundwork for companies to streamline operations, reduce costs, and drive innovation in their respective industries.

Speaking about the impact of the SIG model, Kanal said “As AI and cloud technologies usher us into this new age of organizational interdependence, it has never been more important for product strategists to pioneer approaches and frameworks that not only refine but also revolutionize enterprise relationship management.”

Abhishek also holds a strong reputation for leading Google’s strategy on numerous successful products for YouTube. His work has had a direct impact on making YouTube a safe and trusted space for its viewers by developing products such as information panels that help reduce the spread of harmful misinformation on the platform.