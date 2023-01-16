Oppo A78 5G launched at Rs 18,999: Know features, specs and more here

Oppo A78 5G

Oppo has launched its A78 5G smartphone in India. This smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU and two cameras on the back. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer claims their new 5G smartphone is compatible with the Airtel, Jio, and other 5G networks in India.

Oppo A78 5G: Features

There is a 6.5-inch LCD screen on the Oppo A78 5G that can refresh at 90Hz, has a max brightness of 480 nits, and can show 96% of the sRGB colour space. The resolution of this screen is supposedly HD+ (1612 x 720).

The Oppo A78 5G has a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at its back. The water-drop notch houses a camera sensor that can capture 8 megapixels, making this phone ideal for both selfies and video chats. ColorOS 13, which is based on Android 13, is included in the box.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor with the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage make this smartphone a formidable contender. It has a microSD card slot for adding more memory and can take up to 1TB of extra storage.

The newest offering from Oppo has a 5,000mAh battery with rapid charging at 33W. SUPERVOOCTM rapid charging allows the smartphone to be completely charged in around 60 minutes, and Oppo claims that it may last for up to 23 hours of intense use. Both the charger and the Type-C cable for charging are included in the package. When it comes to sensors, this gadget has a fingerprint reader on the side.

Dual stereo speakers and an Ultra Volume Mode are included in the Oppo A78 5G. The business claims that this will aid consumers by increasing the volume of the speaker by a factor of two, making it easier to hear.

Oppo A78 5G: Price

Only an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the Oppo A78 5G is available, and it costs 18,999. On January 18, 2023, it will be available for purchase in the nation via the company's website and Amazon India. With SBI, ICICI, IDFC, OneCard, and AU Finance Bank, consumers may get up to 10% cash back and 6 months of NCEMI.