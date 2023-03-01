Search icon
OnePlus foldable smartphone launching in second half of 2023

OnePlus also shared its plan of building a stronger smart ecosystem in the next 3-5 years to bring its fast and smooth experience to broader categories.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 09:27 AM IST

OnePlus

After Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Motorola, and others, OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch a foldable smartphone in the second half of 2023. The announcement was made during its “From Fast & Smooth to Beyond” panel discussion at Mobile World Congress.

“Our first foldable phone will have the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience. It must be a flagship phone that doesn't settle because of its folding form, in terms of industrial design, mechanical technology, and other aspects. We want to launch a device that aims to be at the pinnacle experience of today’s foldable market.” said Kinder Liu, President, and COO of OnePlus at the event.

At the Fast & Smooth to Beyond panel, OnePlus also shared its approach of achieving the ultimate and industry-leading fast and smooth experience: powerful hardware, plus software which is deeply tuned to get the best from the hardware, empowered by chipset-level algorithms. OnePlus also emphasized that constantly learning from its community, one of the largest tech communities in the world, is critical to improving the overall experience. 

OnePlus also shared its plan of building a stronger smart ecosystem in the next 3-5 years to bring its fast and smooth experience to broader categories. Creating this ecosystem will allow OnePlus to provide a seamless connection between OnePlus devices, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, TVs, and other Internet-of-things devices.

