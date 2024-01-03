OnePlus 12R display, battery specifications revealed, launching in India on…

Both OnePlus 12 series phones are set to be released at the OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief Launch Event at 19:30 IST on January 23, 2024.

OnePlus 12R display specifications and battery details have been officially revealed by the company ahead of the launch on January 23. For those who are unaware, OnePlus will be launching its next flagship, the OnePlus 12 along with the OnePlus 12R at the Smooth Beyond Belief launch event. The OnePlus 12R is the second member of the OnePlus 12 Series and is the first OnePlus R Series device to launch in global markets.



OnePlus 12R will feature a fourth generation LTPO 120Hz ProXDR display. LTPO technology, including LTPO 3.0 found on OnePlus 11, allows a phone to switch its refresh rate automatically in order to make the most of its battery life. The fourth generation LTPO technology, found only in OnePlus 12R, allows the screen to change its refresh rate even faster, more intelligently and more smoothly than ever before.



OnePlus 12R will also ship with the largest battery ever found in a OnePlus phone, weighing in at 5,500mAh. This is claimed to make OnePlus 12R the perfect place to play for an extended period of time. The battery inside OnePlus 12R will also be powered by SUPERVOOC fast charging and feature Battery Health Engine technology.



Both OnePlus 12 series phones are set to be released at the OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief Launch Event at 19:30 IST on January 23, 2024.