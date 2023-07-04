Search icon
Nothing Phone (2) vs Nothing Phone (1): Key differences in design revealed in new video

The Nothing Phone (2) sports a similar design language as the Nothing Phone (1). The new device gets a light gray tint and the rare end that appears to be more rounded.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (1)’s design and Glyph Interface was first revealed by popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee, who is also known as MKBHD. Now as the company gears up to launch the Nothing Phone (2), it once again reached out to MKBHD to showcase its design. In a new video on his YouTube channel, the creator has revealed the Nothing Phone (2) and finally put all the rumours to end. Over the past few weeks, we have seen pretty radical renders of how the Phone (2) may look like and the video shared by MKBHD may disappoint the fans who believed in the renders.

The Nothing Phone (2) sports a similar design language as the Nothing Phone (1). The new device gets a light gray tint and the rare end that appears to be more rounded. The Phone (2) features a dual-rear camera setup with a pretty huge bump for the primary camera. The thing that sets the Nothing Phones apart from other smartphones is the Glyph Interface or the LED lights are the back. With the Nothing Phone (2), the company has decided to go with a similar outline of LEDs but this time the Glyph Interface will be broken in different sections.

For the Nothing Phone (2), the company has partnered with a famous group of DJs called Swedish House Mafia and the phone will get a special ringtone and Glyph Interface designed by them. The Nothing Phone (2)’s Glyph Interface looks quite similar to the Nothing Phone (1) but with slight changes. The tweet by the company also revealed that with the new Glyph Composer, you can personalise and remix Swedish House Mafia's custom sounds. Tap the pads to trigger different light and sound combinations and compose your own Glyph Ringtone. 

