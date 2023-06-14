Nothing Phone (2) India launch confirmed for July 11, Nothing’s most expensive product till date

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (2) is one of the most talked about smartphones in the country right now. The Carl Pei led UK-based tech company has been teasing the Nothing Phone (1) successor for quite a while and now the company has confirmed the launch date of Nothing Phone (2). The Nothing Phone (2) will launch in India on July 11. In a new image, the brand has confirmed that the launch event will begin at 4pm BST which means that viewers in India will be able to watch the Nothing Phone (2) launch event at 8:30pm IST. Just like previous Nothing launches, the Nothing Phone (2) launch event will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe on Nothing’s official website and YouTube channel.

The Nothing Phone (2) launch poster also ends the rumours of new Glyph Interface at the rear. As seen in the launch date announcement poster, the Nothing Phone (2) will have similar Glyph Interface design as its predecessor Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (2) specifications (expected)

Nothing has revealed that Phone (2) will feature a 6.7-inch display which means that the screen will be 0.15-inch bigger than Nothing Phone (1)’s display. Although the company has not revealed anything about the resolution, the phone will likely get a Full HD+ panel with high refresh rate. Carl Pei has confirmed that Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood. The chipset is expected to be paired with better 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Pei has also confirmed that Phone (2) will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery. The charging speed of the smartphone is yet to be revealed. In terms of camera, the Nothing Phone (2) is believed to feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS and two other sensors.