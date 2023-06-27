Search icon
Nothing Phone (2) design, Glyph Interface revealed officially, gets Glyph Composer, watch video

Nothing Phone (2)’s Glyph Interface looks quite similar to the Nothing Phone (1) but with slight changes. The tweet by the company also revealed that with the new Glyph Composer, you can personalise and remix Swedish House Mafia's custom sounds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 09:32 AM IST

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (2) is one of the most anticipated smartphones in the world right now. Launching on July 11, the Nothing Phone (1) successor will be available for pre-order from June 29 via Flipkart. Over the past few months, Nothing has revealed most of the specifications of the smartphone and in its latest post, the company has also revealed the Glyph Interface of the Nothing Phone (2). For those who do not know, Glyph Interface is the rear design of Nothing smartphones that consists of hundreds of LEDs. For the Nothing Phone (2), the company has partnered with a famous group of DJs called Swedish House Mafia and the phone will get a special ringtone and Glyph Interface designed by them.

The Nothing Phone (2)’s Glyph Interface looks quite similar to the Nothing Phone (1) but with slight changes. The tweet by the company also revealed that with the new Glyph Composer, you can personalise and remix Swedish House Mafia's custom sounds. Tap the pads to trigger different light and sound combinations and compose your own Glyph Ringtone. 
 

 

Apart from this, the video shared by Nothing also confirms that Phone (2) will have dual rear camera setup and a centre-aligned selfie camera. Nothing Phone (2) launch is scheduled to take place on July 11 at 4pm BST which means that viewers in India will be able to watch the Nothing Phone (2) launch event at 8:30pm IST. Just like previous Nothing launches, the Nothing Phone (2) launch event will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe on Nothing’s official website and YouTube channel.

