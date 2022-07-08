Nothing Phone (1): From specifications to launch date, here’s everything you need to know

File Photo

One of the most awaited smartphones of the year, the Nothing phone (1) is expected to launch on July 12. The brand has bagged lot of traction as it has been started by former One-Plus co-founder Carl Pei.

The London-based firm created hype around the launch of Nothing Phone (1) by sharing minute details of the phone. According to the firm, the smartphone will come with the Snapdragon 778G+ processor, the new back panel and the in-display fingerprint sensor.

Here’s everything that we know about the Nothing phone (1) so far

While the firm hasn’t spilled much details about the smartphone, leaks have given lot of hint around the product design and specifications.

According to the leaks, the smartphone will come with a 6.55-inch OLED display panel that will feature 120Hz refresh rate support and have a centre-aligned punch-hole camera on the top.

The Nothing Phone (1)’s back side will have a Glyph Interface. The Glyph lights include five LED strips that can light up individually for different use-cases, reflecting charging indication and the Glyph ringtones feature.

Based on speculations, the device will come in two colour variants – black and white both featuring white LED lights.

Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset will support wireless and reverse charging. Buyers might be able to get an 8/128 GB and a 12/256 GB variant.

Leaks hinted that the Nothing Phone (1) will come up with a 50MP main camera and a 16MP ultrawide camera. The phone is likely to have a 4,500mAh unit battery.