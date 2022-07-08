Nothing Phone (1) Flipkart discount revealed ahead of India launch on July 12, here’s how much it may cost

Nothing Phone (1) (Image: Android Authority)

Nothing Phone (1) will be launched globally on July 12 and the company has already confirmed that the new smartphone will be sold via Flipkart in India. As of now there is no information about the offline retail of the device but Flipkart has announced that interested buyers need to get pre-order passes to be able to order the Nothing Phone (1) in the coming week. Apart from this, the e-commerce platform has also revealed an instant discount on the first Nothing smartphone. Nothing previously revealed that it is expanding its customer support in the region to over 270 authorised service centres in more than 250 cities as well as year-round support via the Nothing India channels. Here’s what we know about the price and discount on Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (1): Expected price and offers

Flipkart has confirmed that Nothing Phone (1) buyers will be eligible for a Rs 2000 instant discount. It is worth noting that the offer is only limited to customers who are paying for the Nothing Phone (1) via HDFC Bank credit or debit card. The customers can also avail the discount on HDFC bank EMI transactions.

According to report shared by Rootmygalaxy, the Nothing will be offer the upcoming Phone (1) in three RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB priced at $397 (around Rs 31,000), $419 (around Rs 32,000) and $456 (around Rs 36,000) respectively.

If the report is believed to be true then Nothing Phone (1) variants will be available for Rs 29,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 34,000 respectively after instant discount. Although the company has not yet officially revealed the smartphone completely, almost all the information about the Nothing Phone (1) is out. In new short clips shared on TikTok, Nothing has also revealed that the new Phone (1) will feature 120Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Nothing Phone (1) expected specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) is rumoured to get a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display will have a punch-hole cutout at the top left that houses the selfie camera. Apart from this, the smartphone is confirmed to have 120Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Last week, in an exclusive interview to Input Mag, Carl Pei confirmed that Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset under the hood. The SoS will be reportedly paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that is expected to consist of a 50MP primary sensor and 16MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) may sport a 16MP selfie shooter.

The brand has already confirmed that the device will run on Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models. The smartphone is rumoured to be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

The Nothing Phone (1) also features a unique rear panel that uses 900 LEDs to make a pattern that is called Glyph Interface. The Glyph Interface can be used as a notification LED, charging indicator and for several other functions. The lights also flicker based on the ringtone that you are using. Users will be able to customise the functionality of the Glyph Interface through a dedicated app. The smartphone even has a small red LED that blinks while you are recording a video.