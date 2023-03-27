Nothing Ear (1) discontinued, Nothing Ear (2) to go on sale tomorrow

Nothing Ear (2)

Nothing recently launched its new TWS earbuds, the Nothing Ear (2), in India and several markets across the globe. Although the new Nothing Ear (2) will go on sale in India from tomorrow (March 28) via Myntra and Flipkart, the company has already discontinued the Nothing Ear (1). For those who are unaware, the Nothing Ear (1) was the first product from UK-based Carl Pei led tech brand. With the launch of Nothing Ear (1), the company marked its debut in the consumer tech space in 2021. It showcased the brand's unique design aesthetics and vision. Following the launch of Nothing Ear (2), the company has silently discontinued the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds. Nothing has also removed Ear (1) from its official website.

The Nothing Ear (2) comes with similar design as the Nothing Ear (1) but with a much better sound quality and features. Just like the Nothing Ear (1), the Ear (2) have been launched in white colour only but the company may launch a black edition later in the year. The Nothing Ear (2) comes with custom developed audio drivers that help to deliver high quality audio. Although, the Nothing Ear (2) case is similar to the Nothing Ear (1) but with a smaller and lighter case that offers better battery life.

The Nothing Ear (2) comes with a dual connection feature that allows users to pair the earbuds with two devices at once allowing an easy switch. When it comes to active noise cancellation, the Nothing Ear (2) features 2.5 times more cancellation frequency than the Nothing Ear (1). The earbuds also get the rumoured personalised active noise cancellation (ANC) that will allow users to adjust the level of noise cancellation as per their comfort.