No Twitter Blue can make you feel blue as Elon Musk plans new restrictions

Twitter will soon restrict the number of direct messages that users who have not verified their account can send.

Twitter has announced that it's making changes to how direct messages (DMs) work on the platform, and unverified accounts (those not paying for Twitter Blue) will have limitations on the number of DMs they can send. However, the specific DM limit for unverified users hasn't been clarified by Twitter yet.

Under the leadership of Elon Musk, this isn't the first time that previously free features have been put behind the Twitter Blue paywall. Twitter has been gradually restricting even essential services, such as SMS-based two-factor account authentication and access to the Media Studio, which are now exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers.

Twitter stated that they will soon implement changes to reduce spam in Direct Messages. Unverified accounts will have daily limits on the number of DMs they can send, and Twitter is encouraging users to subscribe to its Blue service for sending more messages. However, the details of these upcoming changes haven't been disclosed yet.

One thing is evident: Twitter is trying to incentivise users to opt for Twitter Blue. This premium service offers various benefits, including the coveted 'blue tick' verification badge, the ability to edit tweets, and posting longer tweets of up to 25,000 characters. Subscribers can also post high-resolution 1080p videos of up to 2 hours in duration. Additionally, Twitter promises better reach and approximately 50% fewer ads for its paying Twitter Blue subscribers.

Furthermore, Twitter recently introduced ad revenue sharing for eligible users. However, this earning opportunity is also limited to Twitter Blue subscribers. To be eligible, users must have a Stripe payment account, be a verified user, and have received at least 5 million impressions on their posts in the last 3 months. This further motivates users to consider subscribing to Twitter Blue.

As Twitter evolves and introduces new features and benefits under its premium service, users will need to weigh the advantages of Twitter Blue against the limitations for unverified accounts on the platform.

