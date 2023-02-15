New WhatsApp Web feature for Google Chrome users will protect your chats, photos on office desktops

New WhatsApp Web feature for Google Chrome users will protect your chats

Many of us use WhatsApp as our main source of digital communication when it comes to personal or private conversations. During office hours, many of us conduct our business through WhatsApp chats and calls, with WhatsApp Web being open on our systems many times.

Whether it is about school/college work or office work, WhatsApp is needed by everyone. In such a situation, if you also use WhatsApp on the desktop for office work, then this piece of information on a new Google feature can be useful for you.

While using WhatsApp Web on your office desktop for work purposes, many questions regarding privacy will come to your mind. If someone reads your personal chat over your shoulder on WhatsApp Web, it can give rise to many embarrassing situations.

In such a situation, it is necessary to have a gap in professional life and personal life. For this, you can completely secure your WhatsApp. A setting is offered to users by Google Chrome for protecting their WhatsApp while using it on the desktop.

New Google feature for WhatsApp Web

Google Chrome provides privacy extensions to its users, which can in turn keep their WhatsApp chats safe on the desktop. By using this privacy feature, your WhatsApp chats will appear blurred on the desktop for other people present there.

First, you need to search on Google ‘privacy extension for WhatsApp Web’ and then click on the first link with appears on the web page. Then you can download the extension and click on “Turn On Sync”. Through this, your WhatsApp Web will be secured on the browser.

Immediately after this if you go to your WhatsApp page on your desktop, your messages and chats will appear blurred. You will only be able to view these messages if you hover your mouse over the messages, and no one else will be able to read them from a distance.

