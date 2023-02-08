How WhatsApp may replace Microsoft Teams, Google Meet soon

WhatsApp

WhatsApp rolls out new updates for its users on Apple iPhone, Android devices and other platforms. Over the past couple of years, the Meta-owned platform has received a range of features that makes it a lot more than just a messaging platform. As per a latest report, WhatsApp is getting a few more features that may make it a worthy rival of popular business communication platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and others.

How WhatsApp is becoming more like Microsoft Teams

WhatsApp currently allows users to add 1024 people in a group and the platform allows users to add multiple groups under a single umbrella with the new Community feature. This means thousands of people can communicate at any given time using WhatsApp. The feature is perfect for an organisation where numerous teams can have their separate WhatsApp groups and all of these groups can come together in a single community for inter-group communication.

This is quite similar to Microsoft Teams where users have the chat and teams options to talk individually or in a group with other participants. Just like WhatsApp, users can share files, GIFs, reactions and do other things in a group communication.

Now, as per a latest report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on the ability to schedule calls. This means that users will schedule video calls for a specific time on WhatsApp. The feature is quite similar to one seen on Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Zoom where users can schedule the calls for later and share links with other participants. For those who are unaware, WhatsApp already allows users to create and share a video call link with other users.

As WhatsApp is not a formal business communication platform it's unlikely for any organisation to completely move to messaging platform for day to day communications but one can not deny that it will be much easier for everyone to have a single app that can do it all.