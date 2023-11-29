Headlines

Technology

Technology

New SIM card rules: 6 things you should know before buying a new SIM post December 1

The new SIM card rules are part of a widespread crackdown on SIM cards or phone numbers that are used for fraudulent activities. Take a look at the new rules here.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 01:25 PM IST

To curb fraudulent sale of SIM cards, the Department of Telecom (DoT) announced new rules for telecom operators in August this year. Initially, the rules were decided to go into effect from October 1 but the enforcement of the rules was postponed by two months. Now, the new rules will be applicable from December 1 and it is necessary for mobile phone users to know these rules to avoid any inconvenience. The new SIM card rules are part of a widespread crackdown on SIM cards or phone numbers that are used for fraudulent activities. Take a look at the new rules here.

1. Individuals are allowed to buy SIM cards in bulk only through a business connection. Normal users can still obtain up to 9 SIM cards on one ID.

2. After closing a SIM card, the number will be applicable to another person only after a 90-day period.

3. Customers buying SIM cards for their existing phone numbers need to submit their Aadhaar and demographic data.

4. Sale of SIM cards through unregistered dealers will lead to a Rs 10 lakh penalty on telecom operators as per new rules. All mobile connections activated through unregistered PoS shall also need to be re-verified as per the existing instructions, according to the circular.

5. All the existing PoS will also need to submit documents and register by the end of November. PoS or the retailer will need to provide a corporate identity number (CIN), Limited Liability Partnership Identification Number (LLPIN) or business license, Aadhaar or Passport, PAN, Goods and Services tax Registration Certificate etc. For registration.

6. If the PoS does not have CIN, LLPIN, incorporation certificate, PAN and GST certificate, then it will have to submit an affidavit and these documents immediately after they become available. In case a PoS submits forged documents then telecom operators will need to block its ID and all customers enrolled by the PoS will have to be re-verified.

