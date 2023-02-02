Netflix update: Now, no password sharing outside family, check details

File Photo

Netflix is releasing a new update that will stop password sharing on its platform. The popular streaming giant updated their Help Center page and with this new update, only accounts within one household will be shareable. To make sure that the devices are associated with the primary location, Netflix will ask users to connect to the Wi-Fi once every 31 days.

As per The Stremable, Netflix accounts will remain shareable but only within one household. Another step Netflix is taking is that it is asking users to connect to the Wi-Fi at their primary location - open the Netflix app or website, and watch something at least once every 31 days.

READ | TNDTE Diploma Results 2022 released at dte.tn.gov.in for October exams, check direct link, steps to download

Netflix is also giving an option for users to pay extra to share the account with non-household members. The report also said that freeloading users will be able to transfer their profile history into a new account without losing any of it.

If you are traveling and not playing on Netflix from home, you will require a temporary code for logging in, giving access to the account for seven days.

READ | Want to keep SIM active for whole year? All about BSNL's Rs 797 prepaid recharge, offers, benefits, other details

Netflix’s two new Co-Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) Ted Sarandos and Greg Peter recently said in an interview that Netflix will not surrender the consumer experience after executing regulated password sharing in a phased manner.

In other news, Netflix has released the 'Kids Mystery Box’ feature on Android devices all over the world. This feature will provide a fun and secure space for kids to uncover their next favourite series and films.