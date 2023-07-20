Netflix Password Sharing: Who can use it for free and who’ll have to pay, details here

Headlines

James Bond actor Daniel Craig violates traffic rules, rides bicycle skipping red light

Meet Mukesh Kumar, son of a taxi driver who made debut in India vs West Indies 2nd Test

CUET PG 2023 Result: NTA declares CUET PG results at cuet.nta.nic.in, know direct link, steps to check

Good news for Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani: Reliance Jio Financial Services now Rs 1.64 lakh crore firm; stock price is..

Dream Girl 2: Pooja aka Ayushmann Khurrana refuses to share saree with Ranveer Singh's Rocky - Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

James Bond actor Daniel Craig violates traffic rules, rides bicycle skipping red light

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Dream Girl 2: Pooja aka Ayushmann Khurrana refuses to share saree with Ranveer Singh's Rocky - Watch

India opening pairs with most consecutive century stands

10 desi drinks for healthy and glowing skin

10 Most cruel mothers of animal kingdom

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Celebrities condemn Manipur violence, Ram Charan shares emotional video, & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 20

PM Modi says data protection bill will increase India's reputation, attack on Peshawar checkpost, IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 & more | DNA News Wrap, July 20

BTS' V Debuting His Single This September? Know What His Agency BigHit Music Has To Say

James Bond actor Daniel Craig violates traffic rules, rides bicycle skipping red light

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Dream Girl 2: Pooja aka Ayushmann Khurrana refuses to share saree with Ranveer Singh's Rocky - Watch

HomeTechnology

Technology

Netflix Password Sharing: Who can use it for free and who’ll have to pay, details here

Netflix ends password sharing in India, new policy implemented gradually.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 09:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Netflix is cracking down on password sharing in India, following the introduction of similar policies in other countries. The platform has witnessed a surge in its user base, prompting them to implement this change in the Indian market as well. However, the password sharing policy in India differs slightly from the global strategy.

Starting from July 20, Netflix users in India will no longer have the option to pay an additional fee to share their account with multiple people outside their household. The company emphasizes the term "household" in its blog post, leaving users curious about its meaning and implications.

Netflix plans in India begin at an affordable Rs 149 per month for the mobile-only plan, while the basic plan costs Rs 199 per month for access on multiple devices. Unlike some countries, Indian Netflix users won't be able to share their account freely with friends or family members outside their household. Instead, Netflix expects these users to get their own individual subscriptions.

To clarify the definition of "household," Netflix refers to people within the same network, which includes those on the same Wi-Fi network or sharing the same IP address. This means that if parents, for example, live in the same house and use the same Wi-Fi network, they can share an account. Even if they are on different Wi-Fi networks within the same house, they can still access the service.

Netflix employs device ID tracking through MAC addresses, unique to each device and assigned by the manufacturer. This helps the platform identify who is using the account and their location. However, Netflix acknowledges that users might be part of the same household but are traveling, and in such cases, the device and profile activity will be tracked.

While some may have privacy concerns about this tracking mechanism, Netflix appears confident in its process and believes it will encourage more users to subscribe individually and continue using their service.

As Netflix gradually implements this policy change, users in India may receive communication from the company regarding the new guidelines. So, if you've been sharing your Netflix account, it's time to consider individual subscriptions to continue enjoying the streaming service hassle-free.

Read more: Apple enters AI race with ChatGPT-like AI chatbot: Report

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Maharashtra: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in Raigad, affects more than 2,200 people

New parents Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth share first photo of baby from the hospital — It screams love!

Meet Shrishti Sharma, Indian teen limbo skater who entered the Guinness Book of World Records

Vijay Varma says his mother asks him about marriage plans 'on every phone call', reveals how he dodges it | Exclusive

DNA Explainer: Which fuel was used to power rocket carrying Chandrayaan 3 to the moon?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE