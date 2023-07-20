Netflix Password Sharing: Who can use it for free and who’ll have to pay, details here

Netflix ends password sharing in India, new policy implemented gradually.

Netflix is cracking down on password sharing in India, following the introduction of similar policies in other countries. The platform has witnessed a surge in its user base, prompting them to implement this change in the Indian market as well. However, the password sharing policy in India differs slightly from the global strategy.

Starting from July 20, Netflix users in India will no longer have the option to pay an additional fee to share their account with multiple people outside their household. The company emphasizes the term "household" in its blog post, leaving users curious about its meaning and implications.

Netflix plans in India begin at an affordable Rs 149 per month for the mobile-only plan, while the basic plan costs Rs 199 per month for access on multiple devices. Unlike some countries, Indian Netflix users won't be able to share their account freely with friends or family members outside their household. Instead, Netflix expects these users to get their own individual subscriptions.

To clarify the definition of "household," Netflix refers to people within the same network, which includes those on the same Wi-Fi network or sharing the same IP address. This means that if parents, for example, live in the same house and use the same Wi-Fi network, they can share an account. Even if they are on different Wi-Fi networks within the same house, they can still access the service.

Netflix employs device ID tracking through MAC addresses, unique to each device and assigned by the manufacturer. This helps the platform identify who is using the account and their location. However, Netflix acknowledges that users might be part of the same household but are traveling, and in such cases, the device and profile activity will be tracked.

While some may have privacy concerns about this tracking mechanism, Netflix appears confident in its process and believes it will encourage more users to subscribe individually and continue using their service.

As Netflix gradually implements this policy change, users in India may receive communication from the company regarding the new guidelines. So, if you've been sharing your Netflix account, it's time to consider individual subscriptions to continue enjoying the streaming service hassle-free.

