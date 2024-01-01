Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio wants to keep paying for DTH, aims to use TV channel…

Mukesh Ambani owns a significant stake in popular cable TV companies such as Hathway Cable and Datacom, DEN Networks, and GTPL Hathway.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and chairperson of Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company with a market cap of more than Rs 1749000 crore. Mukesh Ambani is involved in a wide range of business through subsidiaries of Reliance Industries. One of the subsidiaries of Mukesh Ambani is Reliance Jio that has revolutionised the telecom sector in India and is slowly taking over the OTT and DTH platforms. With an aim to keep a level ground for all the services, Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio has reportedly suggested to not abolish the licence fee levy on direct-to-home (DTH) operators. According to a report by the Economic Times, The company believes that it will be a loss to national exchequer and give DTH an unfair advantage over cable TV. As per ET, Reliance Jio shared its suggestions in submission to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI’s) pre-consultation paper for the formulation of National Broadcasting Policy (NBP).

For those who don’t know, TRAI has recommended the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to abolish licence fee for DTH operators till end of FY2027. TRAI believes that it will help in long-term sustainability of the sector. Disagreeing with TRAI’s recommendation, Reliance Jio said that DTH has a competitive edge as it uses spectrum to broadcast, while cable TV needs investment in ground-based networks.

It is worth noting that Mukesh Ambani owns a significant stake in popular cable TV companies such as Hathway Cable and Datacom, DEN Networks, and GTPL Hathway. As per Economic Times, Mukesh Ambani’s Jio has reiterated that spectrum for DTH services should be offered through auction process as it ensures transparency and fair allocation. It also safeguards national exchequer revenues and promotes diverse tech. It also stated that policymakers should allow the deployment of spectrum bands used for TV channel broadcasting services for communication services.