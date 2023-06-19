Motorola Razr 40 Ultra with ‘rare’ external display to make India debut ahead of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is undoubtedly the best flip phone of the year 2023 until now and the phone will soon make its way to the Indian market along with the Motorola Razr 40 in the coming weeks. The announcement of Motorola Razr 40 Ultra India launch comes a few weeks ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 global launch. The two are the key names in the flip phone market and it will be interesting to see what Samsung has to offer to compete against the large external display that almost covers the entire panel. Although flip phones have been around for a while, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra offers a futuristic approach.

Motorola has already started to tease the Razr 40 series on Amazon, confirming that the phones will be available to purchase in India via Amazon. It may go on to become the bestseller in its segment but that will depend on the price that Motorola launched the devices at in India.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is the international market starts at $801 and goes up to $899. It is offered in Viva Magenta, Glacier Blue, and Infinite Black colour options.

Motorola Razr 40 specifications

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes with a 6.79-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a center-aligned punch-hole cutout, a 165Hz refresh rate, 1,400 nits peak brightness, and support for HDR10+. It features a large pOLED secondary screen with a 144Hz refresh rate on the back panel that measures 3.6 inches. It is shielded by Gorilla Glass 7.

Under the hood, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage. The foldable phone is backed by a 3,800mAh battery unit with support for 33W fast charging.

When it comes to cameras, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP OIS-enabled main sensor paired with a 13MP ultra-wide and macro lens. There is a 32MP front-facing selfie snapper.