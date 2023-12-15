Most expensive phones launched in India in 2023: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and more

As 2023 is about to end, let’s have a look at the most expensive smartphones launched in India this year.

India witnessed a range of smartphone launches this year. The flagship smartphones from companies like OnePlus, Apple, Samsung reached new heights in terms of performance and in terms of prices.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: Priced at Rs 1,99,900, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max with 1TB storage is the most expensive iPhone model launched in India till date. It is also the most advanced Apple iPhone made by the company. It gets USB-C charging, telephoto lens, titanium chassis and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: The new foldable smartphone from Samsung with 1TB storage and 12GB RAM is priced at Rs 1,84,999. The phone is the successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It comes with a slimmer design, faster charging, and a built-in S-Pen.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: The latest flagship smartphone from Samsung comes with a 200MP main camera sensor, and two telephoto cameras. It comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. It is priced at Rs 1,54,999.

OnePlus Open: OnePlus Open is OnePlus' most expensive phone in India and the company's first foldable smartphone. Priced at Rs 1,39,999, It features a 6.31-inch cover screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2800 nits.