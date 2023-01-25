Search icon
Microsoft Teams, Outlook and others down for users in India, netizens react with memes and jokes

Hundreds of users in India on Wednesday were unable to access the Teams app from Microsoft Corp. Netizens flooded Twitter with reactions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

Microsoft Corp.’s Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 are down for hundreds of users in India. On Wednesday, users across India were unable to access the applications, according to the oy=utage monitoring website Downdetector.com.

More than 1,800 incidents of customers claiming problems with Microsoft Teams in India were recorded by the website, which tracks outages using a variety of sources, including user reports. Many users were unable to participate in the calls or send messages in MS Teams, and many shared their frustration on Twitter.

With this, internet users started a meme fest on the microblogging platform Twitter. Here are some tweets shared by users:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

