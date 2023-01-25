Microsoft Teams, Outlook and others down for users in India, netizens react with memes and jokes

Microsoft Corp.’s Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 are down for hundreds of users in India. On Wednesday, users across India were unable to access the applications, according to the oy=utage monitoring website Downdetector.com.
More than 1,800 incidents of customers claiming problems with Microsoft Teams in India were recorded by the website, which tracks outages using a variety of sources, including user reports. Many users were unable to participate in the calls or send messages in MS Teams, and many shared their frustration on Twitter.
With this, internet users started a meme fest on the microblogging platform Twitter. Here are some tweets shared by users:
Me after realising MS Teams and outlook is down. #MicrosoftTeams pic.twitter.com/x1X2609hVE — Yashdip Does Cricket (@YASHDIPRAUT) January 25, 2023
#MicrosoftTeams
Microsoft teams has stopped which means work has stopped
Everyone: pic.twitter.com/BslPGQilqg — Trojan_Horse (@Sampath0623) January 25, 2023
#MicrosoftTeams not working! @MicrosoftTeams @MicrosoftIndia
Employees are celebrating sudden leisure time in office. Looks like a festival. pic.twitter.com/1na6ZM14FE — Tanmay Kulkarni(@Tanmaycoolkarni) January 25, 2023
#outlook is down in india
boss :we have lots of work to do
Meanwhile me :#Microsoft #MicrosoftTeams pic.twitter.com/k882g0p5Bf — atul paghal (@PaghalAtul) January 25, 2023
#MicrosoftTeams has stopped which means work has stopped
Employees: pic.twitter.com/7gT3qRPmGp — B S Makar (@BSMakar1) January 25, 2023
mood right now #MicrosoftTeams pic.twitter.com/r7tRJZXO6I — Priyom Rajkhowa (@thewildsoulof95) January 25, 2023
#MicrosoftTeams
Looks like someone is not happy with mass layoff in Microsoft.
— ABtweets (@AmitBirajadar) January 25, 2023
@MicrosoftTeams please don’t fix outlook and teams till sunday. Specifically for india region. Happy Weekend. #MicrosoftTeams— Ruwiad Bazaz (@ruwaidbazaz) January 25, 2023