Microsoft Edge users under ‘risk', Indian government issues warning, check details

A few vulnerabilities have been spotted in the Microsoft Edge browsers and the Indian government has issued a warning for users Edge browser version prior to 119.0.2151.44.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

Indian government is pretty vigilant about the cyberattacks and online frauds. To keep the citizens safe, the government flags the apps, websites and platforms that can be dangerous for the users. In its recent alerts, the Indian government has issued warning for Microsoft Edge users in the country. Microsoft Edge is one of the most used web browsers across the globe. It has the second largest market share right in the web browser segment after Google Chrome. Over the last couple of years, the tech giant has been pushing Windows users to stay on the pre-installed browser with creative pop-ups, new design and features. As our dependency on the internet is increasing each day, we are forced to share more and more of our personal information including banking details, date of birth, location and others. To keep the users safe, Microsoft rolls out security updates for the edge browser from time to time. Although tech companies recommend users to run the latest version of their browser, a few users opt to run the older for ease of use but it's worth noting that older versions of browsers are easier to exploit. A few such vulnerabilities have been spotted in the Microsoft Edge browsers and the Indian government has issued a warning for users Edge browser version prior to 119.0.2151.44.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Microsoft Edge which could allow a remote attacker to trigger Denial of Service (DoS) conditions or conduct spoofing attacks on the targeted system. 

According to CERT-In, the vulnerabilities exist in Microsoft Edge (Chromium-Based). A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities. by convincing a user to open specially crafted content. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to trigger Denial of Service (DOS), Remote Code Execution or conduct spoofing attacks on the targeted system.

