Meta's Twitter competitor: New leaked pics, features of app 'Threads' surface on social media

A snapshot posted by a developer on Twitter claimed to show that Meta's Twitter rival was available on the Google Play Store.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

Both, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, have been developing new strategies in an effort to win the digital war. Screenshots of the features of the app have appeared on social media as Meta is set to reportedly launch its Twitter competitor app in the upcoming months.

A snapshot posted by a developer on Twitter claimed to show that Meta's Twitter rival was available on the Google Play Store. The fact that the app is no longer searchable on the app store suggests that it was accidentally listed. In addition, the developer goes by the name Alessandro Paluzzi provided a few screenshots of the application, stating that the screenshots were also included with the description.

The app's design is also hinted at by the photographs. One of the pictures indicates that users would be able to sign in using their Instagram accounts. Another screenshot displays a user's Instagram follower list along with a message requesting that they follow the same profiles on Threads.

READ | Elon Musk imposes daily limits for Twitter users on reading tweets, here’s why

According to the third screenshot, users will have four options: like, comment, reshare (a function similar to retweet), and share. Notably, the iconography for these choices match with Instagram's icons. Users will also be able to generate a thread, which will be comparable to a thread on Twitter.

Check out the photographs of the Instagram app that is currently being developed and will soon compete with Twitter, the leading microblogging service.

 

A Twitter rival that apparently has the internal codename "Project 92" and the public moniker 'Threads' was claimed to be under development by Meta earlier this year. A Twitter user informed others of this development, which prompted Musk to respond.

Another CEO continued the debate by claiming that Zuckerberg is knowledgeable about jiu-jitsu. The CEO of Tesla, then, replied that he was "up for a cage match". Then, in an Instagram story, Zuckerberg published Musk's tweet with the subject line "Send me location."

