Meet actor who starved for nine days, survived on pani puri, one show made him star, now earns....

This actor ran away from home to pursue acting and trained at Anupam Kher's institute.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 03:26 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Pearl V Puri
Many actors like Kangana Ranaut, Irrfan Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and more ran away from their homes to pursue their passion for acting and became stars. Another actor who left his family business became a star on TV. The actor we are talking about has done a number of hit shows and recently also made his Bollywood debut which, however, failed to impress the audience. Not only this, he also has a connection to Shah Rukh Khan. He is none other than Pearl V Puri. 

After completing his education, Pearl V Puri's father wanted him to handle the family business, however, he ran away from home to become an actor. However, he made a mistake as he came to Mumbai from Agra without any survival plan. Due to this, he had to starve for days and survive on pani puri until he got some work. 

Pearl V Puri recently revealed in an Interview with Times of India, "My father was not in favour of me becoming an actor. Soon after I came to Mumbai, I exhausted all my money. I was living hand to mouth. I remember going to a pani puri stall at Veera Desai Road for dinner. I would starve all day. Then, one day, I didn't even have money for pani puri. I starved for nine days. Thankfully, I got a cheque for Rs 5,000 for an ad that I had done." 

Pearl V Puri revealed in an interview that he became an actor for his ex-girlfriend who was a big Shah Rukh Khan fan and told SpotBoye, "My father wanted me to join his business but I wanted to do this as I had a girlfriend who wanted me to become an actor and she was a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. For her, I left home and came down to Mumbai and became an actor. And after I became an actor, she wanted me to leave acting."

 

When he started his journey in the showbiz, for two years, he did side roles. He made his television debut as a side actor in Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat in 2013 and had a special appearance in the show Rangrasiya in 2014. After this, he finally got his first show as lead with Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil. Though the show ran for only 5 months, he got recognition for his role. 

However, it was Ektaa Kapoor's show Naagin, his biggest break, that made him a star and household name. He starred in the 2018 show as Mahir Sehgal/Mihir Sippi and his chemistry with co-actress Surbhi Jyoti gained a lot of attention. The show got high TRPs and ended in May 2019 after 103 episodes, becoming the longest season of the franchise.

In 2023, he made his grand Bollywood debut alongside Divya Khosla Kumar in Yaariyan 2. However, the film failed to make a mark in the hearts of the audience and tanked at the box office. If reports are to be believed, Pearl V Puri charged Rs 50 lakh for his role in the movie. On the other hand, he reportedly takes over Rs 62000 per episode for television shows. 

