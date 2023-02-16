iQoo 7 series gets another smartphone, iQoo Neo 7, with 64MP camera and offers on Amazon

iQoo Neo 7

iQoo has launched the new iQoo Neo 7 smartphone in India today (February 16). The new iQoo Neo 7 smartphone joins the iQoo 7 series which already has 3 smartphones. The iQoo Neo 7 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and features a large display with 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP camera as well. Here’s everything you need to know about the new iQoo Neo 7.

iQoo Neo 7: Price and offers

iQoo Neo 7 is currently available for sale via official website and Amazon in two storage and RAM configurations - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999 respectively. The phone comes in two colour options - Interstellar Black and Frost Blue.

Buyers are eligible to get a Rs 1500 discount when paying via ICICI, HDFC and SBI bank cards. In addition to this, buyers can also avail up to Rs 2,000 off on exchange.

iQoo Neo 7 specifications

iQoo Neo 7 features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR RAM that can be expanded via virtual RAM feature.

In terms of camera, the iQoo Neo 7 gets a triple rear camera setup with 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter along with a 2MP depth sensor. For video calls and selfies, it gets a 16MP camera at the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.