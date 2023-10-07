Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Bigg Boss fame Kishwer Merchant drops 8 kgs in 5 months post pregnancy: See her inspiring transformation

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro design leaked; Apple to make big changes in iPhone 16 models

After the recent launch of iPhone 15 models, rumours about the upcoming iPhone 16 models have begun to circulate online.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 07:32 AM IST

Apple iPhone 15 series was recently launched and while many people are still using the iPhone 15 series, some are anxiously awaiting the new iPhones and online leaks about the upcoming iPhone 16 have begun to surface. The iPhone 15 series had a lot of improvements this year, and it appears that the 2024 models will also get some updates. Here are some specifics.

The dimensions and weight of the iPhone 16 series, which is expected to launch in the fall, are already starting to leak. Even while there are still 11 months until their announcement, things could still alter, the most recent information gives us a good idea of what to anticipate.

iPhone 16 leaks: Specifications
One of the biggest changes suggested by the sources is that Apple might finally offer 120Hz on the basic iPhone 16 model. Since the majority of Android devices now have high refresh rate displays, some users are not happy with the 60Hz screen that the iPhones have up to this point. However, this is just a preliminary leak, and we will receive confirmation in 2024. 

The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to have a larger 6.3-inch screen, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is even bigger, may have a 6.9-inch display. The basic iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to keep their screens at the same size as their predecessors, so those hoping for a size increase may be disappointed. 

Solid-state buttons may debut in the iPhone 16 Pro models, according to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, even though they weren't included in the iPhone 15 Pro.

A "tetra-prism" telephoto camera will reportedly be included in the next iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, replicating the design of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. With the help of this technology, optical zoom is projected to go from 3x to 5x, producing images that are clearer and more detailed. 

A 48-megapixel ultrawide camera with improved low-light performance is also expected to be a part of the iPhone 16 Pro series, according to tech expert Jeff Pu from Haitong International Securities.

Previous speculations stated the upcoming phones would switch back to the vertical layout of cameras from the iPhone 15's diagonal positioning, according to Forbes. The Action Button, which debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro last month, may also be included in the upcoming versions.

