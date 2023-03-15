Instagram users to get ‘special section’ for recently shared Reels

Instagram

Instagram is reportedly working on new features that will allow users to revisit the Reels that they recently shared. The feature will make it easier for users to reshare the Reels later with their friends on Instagram.

As per a report by TechCrunch, a Turkey-based account called Dijital Aglar shared a post revealing details about the new feature. According to the post users will be able to see a row at the top of users' DMs with the "Latest Shares" label. The screenshots shared by the Turkish account also reveal that shared posts will also display the avatars of the friends with whom you shared a Reel.

For instance, if users share one short video multiple times, it will show it only once with the avatar of the friend they last shared it with.

The company also confirmed the development of this feature, the report said.

"We're rolling out improvements to how you can search for and rediscover Reels that were previously shared in messages," a Meta spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Last month, Meta introduced new broadcast channels on Instagram, which is a one-to-many messaging tool that will allow creators to engage directly with their followers at scale.

"Creators can also use voice notes to share their latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments, and even create polls to crowdsource fan feedback," the company said in a blogpost. (with inputs from IANS)