Instagram posts, reels can now be limited to just close friends

Instagram posts, reels can now be limited to just close friends

Sharing a post or Reel exclusively with Close Friends on Instagram is a simple process.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 03:04 PM IST

Instagram is the most popular messaging platform across the globe and it offers a range of privacy features that makes it easier for users to express themselves better. Until now, the platform offered a feature to limit Stories and Notes to a limited audience that has been added to the Close Friends list. Adding to that feature, the company has now announced that users will be able to share Reels and feed posts with a smaller, more trusted group instead of everyone who follows them.

The developers hope that by expanding the Close Friends option to Reels and feed posts, users will have “more ways to be your most authentic self on Instagram while having more choices over who sees your content”.

Sharing a post or Reel exclusively with Close Friends on Instagram is a simple process.

When creating a post or Reel, click on the Audience button and select Close Friends. Then, tap Share. The post or Reel will have a green star label, indicating that it is only visible to people on your Close Friends list.

To emphasize the expansion of this feature, you may notice that the plus button on the app has been replaced with a green star icon, the report explained.

Meanwhile, Instagram has announced that soon users will be able to turn off read receipts in their direct messages (DMs).

The company is testing a new feature that will give users a choice about using read receipts in DMs. Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram head Adam Mosseri both announced on their Broadcast channels that the change is currently in testing. (with inputs from IANS)

