Instagram down for several users in India, netizens share hilarious memes on Twitter

Instagram, a Meta-owned photo sharing platform is down for several users across India on June 16. Since people are flocking to the microblogging network to confirm the outage, #InstagramDown has begun to trend on Twitter. Users are asking questions on the microblogging platform Twitter if Instagram is down for other users as well.

The company has not yet provided any information about the outage, however, users on Twitter have claimed that Instagram is currently displaying the error message. The message reads "Something went wrong. There’s an issue and the page could not be loaded.”

People are sharing memes on Twitter, check some of them out here:

#instgramdown? Me running from insta to twitter to switching my wifi on and off pic.twitter.com/6IL6N7Vq8X — Almostlaughateverything (@Almostlaug66615) June 16, 2023

#instagramdown help give some advice:((((( did I get ban or something pic.twitter.com/LijG3wvTV4 — muffin (@kawaiipanda888) June 16, 2023

Is Instagram down? Why is it that only ONE DM is functioning rn I can't do anything else on the app lol — Protima Tiwary (@DumbbellsnDrama) June 16, 2023

instagram down every 3 days i’m so tired pic.twitter.com/Z1GeVqQ7tb — | (@TheyLuvvRena) June 9, 2023

Everyone going to Twitter to check if Instagram down #instagramdown: pic.twitter.com/DDI1clSzWT — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) June 9, 2023