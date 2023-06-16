Search icon
Instagram down for several users in India, netizens share hilarious memes on Twitter

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

Instagram, a Meta-owned photo sharing platform is down for several users across India on June 16. Since people are flocking to the microblogging network to confirm the outage, #InstagramDown has begun to trend on Twitter. Users are asking questions on the microblogging platform Twitter if Instagram is down for other users as well. 

The company has not yet provided any information about the outage, however, users on Twitter have claimed that Instagram is currently displaying the error message. The message reads "Something went wrong. There’s an issue and the page could not be loaded.” 

People are sharing memes on Twitter, check some of them out here:

 

 

 

 

