Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for Apple users

Apple iPhone is the most popular product of the tech giant and most of us know about the company through its smartphone only. But are you aware that Apple is also one of the world’s biggest watchmakers in the world and its Apple Watch is being used by millions of users everyday. Apple Watch shares most of its data and features with iPhones. The smartwatch gathers a few of our most sensitive information and that’s why Apple rolls out watchOS updates from time to time to keep users safe. Although Apple recommends users to run the latest builds of watchOS on their Apple Watch to have a more secure and features rich OS, older Watch models are unable to install the latest updates due to hardware limitations. A few users also opt to run the older version of watchOS for ease of use but it's worth noting that older watchOS versions are easier to exploit. One such vulnerability has been spotted in the Apple watchOS and the Indian government has issued a warning for Apple Watch users.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products which could allow an attacker to bypass Privacy preferences, execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, gain access to sensitive information, and spoof user interface on the targeted system. The vulnerability will affect watchOS versions prior to 9.4,

According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities exist in Apple tvOS and watchOS products due to flaw in AppleMobileFileIntegrity, Identity Services, Podcasts, TCC, Find My, Shortcuts and WebKit; out-of-bounds read in Core Bluetooth and ImagelO; improper memory handling in CoreCapture, Fontarser and ImagelO; arbitrary code execution in Foundation; arbitrary code with kernel privileges in Kernel; bypass Same Origin Policy in WebKit; origin information in WebKit; improper input sanitization in Calendar; improper input validation in Imagelo.

To avoid any swindling, you should install the latest watchOS 9.4 as soon as possible.