How to lock biometric information on your Aadhaar Card in simple steps

An Aadhaar card makes it easier to verify someone's identification when using government programmes or applying for a licence. It includes an exclusive Aadhaar number assigned by India's Unique Identification Authority (UIDAI). In addition, the card contains all of our vital personal data, including biometric data like fingerprints, iris, and facial images.

Also Read: SBI ATM franchise: Invest Rs 5 lakh at once and make Rs 70,000 per month) It is therefore crucial that you protect the security of your data, especially the biometrics stored in the Aadhaar card, given the rising concerns about data privacy and security. Biometric information can be used by cybercriminals and fraudsters for unauthorised authentication. (

But UIDAI has a tool that lets you lock your biometric information. The function allows anyone with a valid Aadhaar card to lock and momentarily unlock their biometrics. According to UIDAI, this guarantees the privacy of a person's biometric information.

The owner of an Aadhaar card will no longer be able to use the biometric information for authentication once it has been locked. A unique error number 330 will indicate that the biometric information cannot be accessed if someone tries to use any authentication service utilising Aadhaar while the biometrics are locked.

Step-by-step guide to lock your Aadhaar biometric details:

Click on My Aadhaar on UIDAI's official website. Select Aadhaar Services and then choose Secure your Biometrics. Enter your 12-digit unique Aadhaar number and a captcha verification code, then click Lock/Unlock Biometrics. next click Send OTP. Login by entering the OTP that was sent to your registered mobile number in the appropriate field. Continue by selecting Lock/Unlock Biometrics and then clicking Confirm. Your biometrics will be successfully locked