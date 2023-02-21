How to get Facebook, Instagram account verified in India, step-by-step guide

Facebook and Instagram verification: Social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram are essential tools for connecting with people in the modern world for businesses, individuals, and even governments. As a result, these platforms have added a verification procedure to make it easier for users to distinguish between normal accounts and accounts of influential ones. A blue badge on verified accounts signifies that the account belongs to a well-known person, company, or brand. This step-by-step guide will show you how to verify your Facebook and Instagram accounts in India.

Verification process for Facebook accounts:

1. Go to your Facebook account settings and click on the "General" option.

2. Click on "Page Verification" and then "Verify this Page."

3. Choose the verification method that suits you, either by phone or documents.

4. Enter the necessary details and submit the documents required, such as a government-issued ID card.

5. Wait for Facebook to review your application.

Verification process for Instagram accounts:

1. Go to your Instagram profile and tap on the three horizontal lines on the top right corner.

2. Select "Settings" and then "Account."

3. Tap on "Request Verification" and enter your account information, including your full name and a government-issued ID card with your name and date of birth.

4. Submit your application and wait for Instagram to review your request.

Tips for getting verified on Facebook and Instagram:

1. Make sure your account is complete with a profile picture, bio, and other relevant information.

2. Have a significant following and engagement on your account.

3. Be active on the platform and follow the community guidelines.

4. Have a strong online presence and media coverage to prove your authenticity.