How Instagram is ‘forcing’ you to stay on Threads

Meta's new Threads app comes with a warning that users cannot leave without deleting their entire Instagram account. Since its recent launch, the app has already gained millions of signups, posing a challenge to Twitter, which has imposed limitations on post visibility. With its seamless integration with Instagram, signing up for Threads is convenient, but the signup process cannot be reversed. Users who wish to leave Threads will be compelled to delete their entire Instagram account.

While Threads users have the option to "deactivate" their profiles, this action only stops posts and interactions from being displayed. However, the data will still be stored on Meta's servers and remain linked to the associated Instagram account. Individual posts can be deleted one by one, a common process on social networks, requiring users to manually scroll through their account and remove each post.

Unfortunately, completely deleting Threads without erasing all Instagram data is not currently possible. A supplemental privacy policy for Threads warns users that their Threads profile is an integral part of their Instagram account and may be deleted by deleting the entire Instagram account. Meta has acknowledged the issue and is working to address it, aiming to provide users with the ability to delete their Threads account without losing all their data.

cre_Trending

On its first day, Instagram's Threads app has encountered several other user-reported problems. One prominent concern is the inability to view posts solely from followed accounts. Threads recommends posts from other accounts it believes users might find interesting, potentially to ensure an active news feed. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, has confirmed that they are addressing this feature as well. Mosseri has faced criticism for the increasing presence of algorithmically selected content in users' feeds on the regular Instagram platform.

Read more: Instagram Threads gets 30 million users in a day: How to download and sign-up for new Twitter rival