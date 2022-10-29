Got the iPhone iOS 16.1 update for your Apple device? Make sure your Wi-Fi is working

It seems that a lot of people who updated to iOS 16.1 this week are having issues with their iPhone's Wi-Fi randomly dropping out. Reports on Reddit, Twitter, and the Apple Support forums indicate that after upgrading to iOS 16.1, some users' iPhones unexpectedly and intermittently lose Wi-Fi connectivity.

On Monday, October 24, Apple released iOS 16.1 to the public, and since then, users have taken to social media and support forums all over the internet to complain that their iPhones won't remain connected, even if they leave them alone.

Those who have been affected by this unknown problem have not yet discovered a solution. From the looks of Twitter complaints, it doesn't seem that any one iPhone model is more vulnerable than others. Someone has complained that their iPhone 14 Pro Max is acting erratically and losing wireless connectivity every few seconds. Another user reports experiencing the same issue, while using a much more ancient smartphone. An iPhone XS Max is being used here.

Some individuals have tried changing the settings for their wireless network, while others have attempted resetting their iPhone from scratch. As MacRumors initially reported, nothing seems to be working.

Whether Apple is aware of the problem or working on a solution is unknown. Developers and members of the public beta programme are now testing iOS 16.2 beta, although a patch might be provided sooner if Apple is able to produce it.

Apple has had a difficult time getting the iOS 16 operating system to be consistently reliable ever since the original release of the software in September. Despite the fact that it may provide the greatest functionality and features of any iPhone app, the number of flaws that have been reported indicates that this is not the case. Among them were issues that pertained to the most recent iPhone models, the 14s, which were launched a month ago.