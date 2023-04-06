Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Google’s new policy to let users delete their account data from app

The tech giant mentioned that creators have until December 7 to answer questions about data deletion in their app's safety form.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 04:35 PM IST

Google’s new policy to let users delete their account data from app
Google (Image: Reuters)

Google has introduced a new "data deletion policy", which aims to empower users with greater clarity and control over their in-app data, requiring Android apps to allow users to delete their accounts from the app and on the web.

"For apps that enable app account creation, developers will soon need to provide an option to initiate account and data deletion from within the app and online," Google said in a blogpost.

According to the company, the move aims to "better educate" users about their data control and to foster trust in both apps and the Play Store in general.

Additionally, developers can provide users with more options -- users, who do not wish to delete their entire account, can choose to delete only certain data (such as activity history, images, or videos).

In cases where developers have a legitimate reason for retaining certain data, like security, fraud prevention, or regulatory compliance, they must clearly disclose those practices, the company said.

The policy is taking effect in stages.

The tech giant mentioned that creators have until December 7 to answer questions about data deletion in their app's safety form.

Google Play users will begin to see reflected changes in their app`s store listing in early 2024.

Developers who need more time can file for an extension in Play Console until May 31, 2024, to comply with the new policy.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sleep better tonight: 5 types of tea that can improve your sleep quality
Aabha Paul burns the internet with her videos and photos
Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date
Aamir Khan birthday: From Dangal to Thugs of Hindostan, top 5 highest-grossing movies of the superstar
Disha Patani drops hot photos in red bralette and sequinned skirt, netizens say 'absolutely stunning'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Pause, not a pivot': Shaktikanta Das on surprise hold in key lending rates
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.