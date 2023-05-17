Google Pixel 7a available at Rs 5,999 in Flipkart sale after Rs 38,000 off, but there is a catch

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a was launched in India last week on May 10 and it is already available with a massive discount in Flipkart sale. The Google Pixel 7a made its debut at the Google I/O 2023 event as the latest mid-ranger from the tech giant. The Pixel 7a succeeds the Google Pixel 6a that made its debut last year and received a tremendous response in Flipkart sales. The ‘a’ in Google Pixel 7a can be considered as the affordable tag as the phone shares the design and specifications with its siblings but it is priced comparatively lesser. Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs 43,999 in India but in the Flipkart sale, you can get the new smartphone at just Rs 5,999 after a Rs 38,000 discount.

Google Pixel 7a is currently priced at Rs 43,999 on Flipkart. HDFC debit card and credit card users get a Rs 4000 off, bringing the price of the smartphone down to Rs 39,999. In addition to this, you can exchange your old smartphone to get up to Rs 34,000 off on Google Pixel 7a. With all bank offers and discounts, you can get Google Pixel 7a at just Rs 5,999 in Flipkart sale after Rs 38,000 off.

Google Pixel 7a specifications

Google Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the same Tensor G2 chipset like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. When it comes to camera, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup with 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone gets a new 13MP sensor at the front.

Google Pixel 7a will be offered in three colour options - Snow, Sea and Coral. It is backed by a 4,410mAh battery with wireless charging and IP67 water resistance. The battery is said to last for 24 hours with mixed usage.