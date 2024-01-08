Google may delete all your 'important' files automatically, to keep your data you need to...

Users who have utilized the ‘Important’ tab for storing documents are advised to create backups of their files before February 15, 2024.

Google has reportedly announced plans to discontinue the ‘Important’ tab feature in its Files by Google app next month. All content currently stored in this tab will be irrevocably deleted once the feature is removed.

This feature, launched last year and primarily used in India, allowed users to securely store significant documents like government IDs. According to a report by 9to5Google, which uncovered a notification about the change in an APK teardown, the removal is set for February 15.

The warning states: ‘The Important tab on Files will no longer be available from 15 February 2024. Your saved documents in the Important tab will be permanently deleted from Files after this date.’

The ‘Important’ tab was designed to automatically identify and store government-related documents within the Google Files app, such as IDs and passports.

In other news, Google is reportedly working on enabling Rich Communication Services (RCS) for Android users across multiple SIM cards in its Messages app. At present, RCS chat capabilities are limited to the default or preferred call SIM. The update could potentially extend RCS functionalities, like end-to-end encryption, read receipts, and the ability to send high-resolution images and videos, to dual SIM users on a single smartphone.