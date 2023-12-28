Headlines

Mukesh Ambani vows to take his Rs 1763000 crore firm to list of world's top 10 companies, says Reliance will...

Ratan Tata used to work for IT firm that’s now worth Rs 1241552 crore, got a job at Tata Group by…

Sangram Singh talks about his film Udaan Zindgi Ki, shares reason behind comeback to professional wrestling | Exclusive

Google Maps ‘Driving Mode’ on Android may shut in 2024

Death sentences of 8 ex-Indian Navy personnel commuted by Qatar’s Court of Appeal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani vows to take his Rs 1763000 crore firm to list of world's top 10 companies, says Reliance will...

Ratan Tata used to work for IT firm that’s now worth Rs 1241552 crore, got a job at Tata Group by…

Sangram Singh talks about his film Udaan Zindgi Ki, shares reason behind comeback to professional wrestling | Exclusive

7 RCB players to win IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad

6 films Saif Ali Khan rejected, including two iconic love dramas

Star overseas players who'll make IPL debut in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

Meet star kid, brother of Bollywood superstar who gave 20 flops, no solo hit, still worth Rs 333 crore; he is now...

Netflix show Guns & Gulaabs renewed for season 2, promo reveals how Rajkummar, Dulquer's characters will return

Naveen Kasturia pokes fun at Filmfare Awards for giving TVF Pitchers Best Comedy Series: 'It's tragic from the word go'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Google Maps ‘Driving Mode’ on Android may shut in 2024

Google Maps Driving Mode’s user interface provides easy access to Assistant, Google Maps, and a launcher that displays compatible music, podcasts, audiobooks, and other supported streaming apps.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 03:53 PM IST

article-main
Google Maps
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

After removing the ‘Assistant Driving Mode’ in 2022, Google Maps might discontinue the ‘Driving Mode’ feature from its Android app.

Some strings of code revealed in an APK Insight report indicate that Google Maps Driving Mode will bid adieu in February 2024. The code strings discovered in the current Google Maps app v14.52 indicate that the Driving Mode optimised UI is on its way out of the Android app, reports 9to5Google.

Earlier, the Google Maps ‘Assistant Driving Mode Dashboard’ was removed, which provided a homescreen with a map, media suggestions, audio controls, and calling and messaging options. This was supposed to replace Android Auto on phone screens, however it was not well accepted by users.

In contrast to the Assistant Driving Mode Dashboard, the Google Maps Driving Mode appears as a black bar at the bottom of the vehicle’s display after the user has initiated navigation.

The Google Maps Driving Mode’s user interface provides easy access to Assistant, Google Maps, and a launcher that displays compatible music, podcasts, audiobooks, and other supported streaming apps, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, Google is rolling out a new “AI support assistant” chatbot on some of its Help pages to provide users with product assistance.

When visiting the support pages for some Google products, users will encounter a “Hi, I’m a new Al support assistant. Chat with me to find answers and solve account issues” dialogue box in the bottom-right corner of your screen.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Armor-like skin of this animal serves as 'bulletproof jacket' against predators

Ayodhya railway station renamed Ayodhya Dham Junction ahead of Ram Temple inauguration

Bose invests $10 million in Noise, takes Indian brand’s valuation past $400 million

India's highest paid OTT star, earns Rs 18 crore per episode, not Salman, Saif, Samantha, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin

Farewell Vijayakanth, self-made superstar who challenged Rajni, Kamal; worked for free when big makers didn't cast him

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE