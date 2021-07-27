Gmail inbox mass delete trick: Here's a simple way to clean up hundreds of unwanted emails

If you have hundreds or thousands of unread emails eating up vital storage space in your Gmail inbox, know that you’re not alone.

Keeping a clean inbox is an arduous task. A task that only few of us are meticulous to undertake. The rest keep letting it pile one.

Overfilled inboxes can be problematic, not just in locating crucial emails but they can also make your mobile Gmail app sluggish. The problem stems from the fact that Gmail doesn’t offer a way to mass delete unwanted emails. The max limit that you could select at one time is limited to 100 mails. Add to that the fact that you have to manually select and unselect the mails to be kept and erased.

Nevertheless, there is a trick to mass delete emails in your Gmail inbox. The only limitation is that the trick works only on web-based Gmail. Here’s what you need to do.

How to mass delete emails from your Gmail inbox?

You’ll have to first take care of the emails that you need and don’t wish to be erased from your inbox. You should either mark all of them as unread or move them to another folder to ensure they are not deleted with the trick.

Next, you need to open your inbox and type in the search bar the command is:read and press enter. Gmail will sort and show all emails that you have already read. Now select all of the messages at once with the check box option.

Now when you select the 50 or 100 messages that Google permits, alongside the message of selection in grey, you will see an option to “select all conversations that match this search.”

At this point, you should ensure that none of the emails that you want to keep are selected. If you do, uncheck them. The interface of your inbox will again revert to the select all conversations option.

Now, to delete all the read emails that you have selected, click on the Trash icon on the taskbar.

When you click the Trash icon, Gmail will prompt you with a message to okay the deletion of emails in bulk. Once you click OK, all the selected emails will end up in trash.

It depends on how many mails you have to delete and which to keep, so it might take a while, but a clean and efficient Gmail inbox is worth the one-time effort.