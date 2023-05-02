Geoffrey Hinton, 'Godfather of AI', warns about dangers of artificial intelligence, quits Google role

Geoffrey Hinton leaves Google and warns of dangers of artificial intelligence.

Geoffrey Hinton, a leading figure in the development of artificial intelligence, has quit his part-time position at Google and spoken out about the dangers of AI. Hinton, sometimes referred to as the “Godfather of AI,” created the intellectual foundation for AI systems with two of his graduate students at the University of Toronto. However, he is now one of many critics warning about the potential risks associated with the technology. In an interview with the New York Times, Hinton admitted that he now regrets his life’s work and that he believed the risks of AI were coming sooner than expected.

Hinton also expressed concern about AI eliminating jobs and the internet being flooded with false information, making it difficult for the average person to distinguish between truth and falsehoods. He expressed regret that he had not spoken out about these risks earlier, but he wanted to be able to talk freely about the dangers of AI. Hinton clarified that he left Google not to criticize the tech giant, but so he could talk more openly about the risks of AI without considering how it would affect Google. He also added that Google had acted responsibly in its approach to AI.

Hinton’s concerns about AI are shared by many others, including over 1,000 technology leaders and researchers who signed an open letter calling for a six-month suspension of AI development due to the potential risks to society and humanity. Despite these concerns, Google created its own chatbot, Bard, a few months later. Google’s chief scientist, Jeff Dean, has said that the company remains committed to a responsible approach to AI and is continually learning about emerging risks while still innovating boldly.

However, there is a growing number of people, including lawmakers, advocacy groups, and tech insiders who have been sounding the alarm over the risks of AI-powered chatbots spreading misinformation and displacing jobs. Hinton’s departure from Google and his comments about the potential risks of AI will only add fuel to the debate over the development of this technology.

