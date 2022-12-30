Flipkart Year End Sale: Apple iPhone 12 Mini available at Rs 13,250 after Rs 23,749 discount, but there is a catch

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Apple iPhone 12 Mini marked the entrance of a new display size in the company’s portfolio. The new compact smartphone from Apple failed to create the buzz that the Cupertino-based tech giant expected from it. To recall, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched by the company in 2020 along with Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple launched the iPhone 12 Mini for the niche audience who like to use a handy smartphone that is easy to use and carry around. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini comes with almost all similar features as the standard Apple iPhone 12 but with a smaller size. Although the company discontinued the Mini lineup after the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 12 Mini still have a decent demand.

There’s very minimal difference between Apple iPhone 12 Mini and the Apple iPhone 12 when it comes to features, however there’s a huge gap when it comes to the pricing. So if you are planning to buy an iPhone 12 Mini, this may be the right time. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently available at Rs 13,250 in the Flipkart Year End Sale after Rs 23,749 discount, but there is a catch.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently listed at Rs 36,999 in the Flipkart Year End Sale. In addition to this, buyers can get 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card, reducing the price of Apple AirPods Pro by Rs 1,849. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 21,900 off if you have an old smartphone to exchange. With all bank discounts and offers, you can get the Apple iPhone 12 Mini in just Rs 13,250.

Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Under the hood, it is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. When it comes to camera, Apple iPhone 12 features a 12MP dual camera at the rear.