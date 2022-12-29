Planning to buy a new Apple iPhone? Here's why you should wait for Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

Apple made a strategic shift with its iPhone lineup this year by replacing the mini model with the Plus model in an effort to offer a larger display at a lower price. However, it seems that the iPhone 14 Plus has not been successful in attracting consumers, leading Apple to consider reevaluating its approach to pro and non-pro iPhones for the iPhone 15.

According to a report from MacRumors, citing yeux1122, Apple is considering two options to make the next Plus model more successful. Firstly, the company is said to be thinking about further differentiating between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models. This could potentially encourage price-sensitive consumers who want a large screen phone to choose the iPhone 15 Plus. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also suggested this approach a few weeks ago.

Secondly, Apple is reportedly considering making the upcoming iPhone 15 Plus more affordable. The iPhone 14 Plus currently starts at a price of $999 for the base 128GB storage model. If Apple decides to lower the price of the Plus model, it could also lead to a price drop for the standard iPhone 15 model. The current iPhone 14 model starts at a price of $799. It is unclear at this time whether Apple will make the Plus model more affordable next year, as the company is currently focused on trying to sell the iPhone 14 Plus, which has not been well-received by consumers worldwide.

This year, Apple did not introduce many changes to the cheaper iPhone models, instead focusing on upgrading the Pro models. In fact, the iPhone 14 and the previous iPhone 13 models offer the same specifications and design. The iPhone 14 even uses the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13, while the iPhone 14 Pro models come equipped with the newer A16 Bionic chip.

In 2023, it is expected that Apple will unveil four new models in the iPhone 15 series: the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Plus. It is not expected that there will be a budget-friendly iPhone model released that year, such as a successor to the iPhone SE 3. The iPhone 15 series phones are expected to be powered by the next A17 Bionic chip and offer improved camera and battery performance. It is also rumored that all models in the iPhone 15 series will feature the Dynamic Island design, which is currently only available on the iPhone 14 Pro models.